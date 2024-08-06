Chinese company completes last tunnel of Nepal's fast-track package 2 project

(MENAFN) On Monday, the final tunnel for the Package 2 project of the Kathmandu-Terai/Madhesh fast track project was successfully completed by a Chinese company, marking a significant achievement in Nepal's development efforts. Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli celebrated this milestone, describing it as a crucial step towards realizing Nepal’s broader development goals. The completion of the last section of the Dhedre left tunnel was achieved after the prime minister initiated the final blast, underscoring the importance of this accomplishment.



The Package 2 project, part of the Kathmandu-Terai/Madhesh fast track initiative, includes the construction of both the Dhedre and Lanedanda tunnels, alongside two large bridges. Poly Changda Engineering Co. Ltd of China was awarded the contract for this segment of the project in May 2021, covering a total length of 4.62 kilometers. The tunnels are designed with a left and right section; Lanedanda's two tunnels were completed earlier in May and July, while the Dhedre right tunnel was finished in May.



Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song highlighted the use of advanced technology in this project, including three-arms rock drilling jumbo machines and wet spraying robotic arms. These technologies represent a significant innovation in Nepal’s construction sector. Ambassador Chen expressed optimism that the collaborative efforts between China and Nepal would continue to yield positive results, reflecting a model of development work through new technologies and technology transfer.



Prime Minister Oli emphasized the project’s role in advancing Nepal’s vision of becoming a prosperous, developed, and poverty-free nation. Once completed, the Kathmandu-Terai/Madhesh expressway will provide a vital two-way, four-lane highway connecting Kathmandu with the Terai plains—a key agricultural region and a densely populated area in Nepal. This infrastructure development is expected to enhance connectivity and drive economic growth in the region.

