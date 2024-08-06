Titan Watches Makes History: Now Open Across All 7 Emirates

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) New Kiosk in Mall of UAQ Offers Iconic Collections and Special Offers

In a groundbreaking move that solidifies its status as a dominant retail force in the United Arab Emirates, Titan Watches has successfully expanded its presence across all seven Emirates, marking a significant milestone for the renowned brand.

The latest feather in its cap comes with the inauguration of a new exclusive Titan kiosk nestled within the prestigious Mall of UAQ in Umm Al Quwain, further bolstering Titan's commitment to catering to the diverse needs of this dynamic region.

“This expansion not only underscores Titan Watches' unwavering dedication to providing premium timepieces but also highlights our strategic vision to establish a formidable presence in every corner of the UAE. With a flagship kiosk now in the Mall of UAQ, we are excited to bring our signature blend of sophistication and innovation to discerning consumers in this bustling Emirate,” said Aditya Kejriwal, Marketing Head, Titan International Business.

By achieving full coverage across all seven Emirates, Titan Watches cements its position as a frontrunner in the UAE's horology market, setting a new standard for excellence and accessibility in the industry.

“This accomplishment not only speaks volumes about the brand's unwavering commitment to expansion but also reflects our deep understanding of the unique preferences and lifestyles of UAE residents. As Titan Watches continues to set its sights on further growth and innovation, the completion of its UAE-wide presence signals a monumental chapter in the brand's journey towards becoming a household name synonymous with craftsmanship and quality across the entire Emirates landscape,” added Kejriwal.

At the newly opened store, customers can explore an array of collections, including the elegant and feminine Raga by Titan series, designed to celebrate the spirit of womanhood. The Raga Power Pearls collection draws inspiration from classic pearls, the queen of gems. The Raga Delight watches proudly display terrazzo stone-made dials, multi-faceted crystal bracelets, and precious stones that bring out the playful nature of premium. Each watch in the Raga series is crafted to embody grace and beauty, making it more than just a timepiece but also a reflection of personal style and empowerment.

For those with a taste for sleek and modern timepieces, the Edge by Titan collection offers contemporary designs that make a bold statement. The Edge collection appeals to those with a taste for minimalist yet striking timepieces, with its uber-slim 4.4 mm timepieces designed to complement modern lifestyles and fashion trends. The Edge Squircle brings out the majestic nature and delicate lightness of ceramic on your wrist, with a unique square-and-circle shaped case that will surely make heads turn when you pass by.

In addition to these popular collections, the store also features a range of stylish Fastrack sunglasses and fragrances from Skinn by Titan, making it a true lifestyle & accessories shopping destination.

To celebrate the opening of the new store and the brand's expansion across all seven Emirates, Titan Watches is offering a special introductory offer. Customers can enjoy discounts of up to 30% off on select watches, making this the perfect opportunity to own a piece of timeless elegance.

“Our focus on consumers is steadfast; through our widespread distribution, we invite customers to interact with our timepieces in person, fostering meaningful experiences with our brand,” added Kejriwal.

“Whether you're in search of a sophisticated timepiece for a special occasion or a stylish accessory to elevate your everyday look, Titan Watches at the Mall of UAQ promises an unparalleled shopping experience. Join us as we celebrate our journey across the Emirates and indulge in the art of timekeeping with Titan Watches,” he concluded.

The new Titan Watches outlet is located on Ground Floor, Opp the Lulu check-out counter, Mall of UAQ.