Happiest Minds Expands Board of Directors with Appointments of Mittu Sridhara and Rajiv Shah

Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds, said,

"I am delighted that Mittu Sridhara has joined our Board. Mittu is one of the most strategic minds I have known. He brings a wealth of experience in strategic roles in IT and leadership.

Rajiv Shah is a stalwart at Happiest Minds and a member of our Executive Board. Rajiv has spearheaded the growth of our Digital Business Unit over the last four years. The addition of both Mittu and Rajiv to the Happiest Minds Board will add enormous value to the Company."

With the two new appointments, the Happiest Minds' Board of Directors increases to eight as follows: