Azizi Developments Signs With Dsgn For Burj Azizi

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,August 2024: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has signed an agreement with dsgn for the design consultancy of Azizi's second tallest tower in the world, Burj Azizi, located on a prime plot of land on Dubai's Zayed Road.

dsgnTM is a leading interior design consultancy firm known for its creativity, versatility, and practical approach in commercial, civic, and hospitality projects. The firm specializes in interior architecture and design, space planning, and FF&E, leveraging the extensive experience of its senior staff, who have served over 100 major clients across the Middle East, South Africa, and Africa. dsgnTM has been involved in notable mega-projects such as the Vida Beach Hotel in Dubai Creek Harbour, Jumeirah Al Naseem in Madinat Jumeirah, St. Regis Downtown Dubai, LXR Mango House in the Seychelles, a luxury 5-star hotel and serviced apartments in Al Khobar, KSA, and Hilton Yas Island Resort in Abu Dhabi, among others.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said:“dsgn has done phenomenal work across the globe. This collaboration yet again exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and innovation, as we work together to create a landmark that sets new standards not just in the UAE, but in the world as a whole.”

Burj Azizi, which will be the second tallest skyscraper in the world, is scheduled to be completed within 4 years. It will feature a vertical shopping mall, luxury residences and opulent penthouses, a 7-star hotel, a one-of-its-kind observation deck, and numerous high-end F&B options, among other unique and breath-taking features and amenities.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer-centricity. Azizi's residential and commercial properties are investor-friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world's second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai's key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.