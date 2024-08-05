Jordanian Field Hospital's Team In Southern Gaza Removes Bullet From 12-Year-Old Girl

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The medical team of the Jordanian field hospital in southern Gaza performed a surgical operation on Sunday to remove a bullet that had penetrated the abdominal wall, the right part of the liver, and the diaphragm of a 12-year-old girl.

The hospital commander said that the operation was conducted by a specialised medical team from paediatric surgery, general surgery, and anaesthesia from the Jordanian field hospital in southern Gaza, and the surgery was successful, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The paediatric surgeon noted that the girl was suffering from severe bleeding in the chest and abdomen, noting that an exploratory surgery was performed to extract the bullet and ensure there was no bleeding.

The patient's family voiced their gratitude and appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah and commended the efforts of the Jordanian field hospital staff for performing the surgery and for the medical services the hospital provides to the people in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Jordan runs two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the strip's north, which was established in 2009 following the Hamas-Israel war in 2008.

The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7.

Besides the field hospitals in Gaza, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army established the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus in late November 2023 and has conducted over 900 surgeries and received more than 83,000 patients ever since.

The Kingdom has also established two health centres in Ramallah and Jenin, serving tens of thousands of patients in the West Bank.



