Resecurity To Introduce Context AI At Blackhat USA 2024

Resecurity (USA), a global leader in cybersecurity and risk management solutions serving major Fortune 500 companies and agencies, has added new AI capabilities to its flagship Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering, to accelerate its proprietary threat detection and response capabilities.

The company will introduce a specialized generative AI framework called Context AI

at Blackhat USA 2024, which will be held from Saturday, August 3, 2024, to Thursday, August 8, 2024, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

to showcase its cybersecurity solutions and services portfolio.

Intelligence Needs More Context

Context AI, developed by Resecurity, will augment analyst workflow and enrich produced threat intelligence with actionable data and insights. The technology leverages generative AI, purposefully tailored for cybersecurity, investigations, incident response and SOC operations. Implementation of Context AI across Resecurity's key product portfolio will speed up the decision-making process, providing a significant timing advantage for resource optimization, enabling parallel cybersecurity operations across multiple units, and supporting scalability with an AI-powered engine.

Context AI in Action – Accelerate Cybersecurity Operations

Resecurity's Context AI is currently used by eight governments where the solution is implemented to accelerate operations of national security, intelligence, and law enforcement organizations (LEO). The company has an established footprint in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and several countries in Africa, including Senegal. According to The Defense Post , Senior Advisors of the company include Maj Gen Richard Lake USMC (Ret) and Rear Admiral JMSDF Teisuke Hayano (Ret).

By drawing upon a vast dataset of 40 billion records sourced from Dark Web indexing, actor-centric intelligence collection, and analysis of foreign malign activities, Resecurity's experts have mitigated the risk of AI hallucinations that plague many open-source and commercial frameworks lacking relevant security context. Driven by Resecurity's dedication to overcoming the shortcomings of current AI frameworks, particularly in security applications, Context AI accelerates decision-making, optimizes resource allocation, enables parallel cybersecurity operations across units, and supports scalability.

Flexible Licensing and Cross-Domain Integration

Context AI's flexible model of licensing opens limitless opportunities for implementation. Current successful applications include fraud prevention, social media analysis, and geospatial enrichment. Beyond its generative AI features, Context AI's power will also be leveraged in data classification tasks, risk scoring, and graph-based clustering analytics. By correlating data points from various sources and identifying anomalous patterns, Context AI can help organizations proactively prepare and implement preemptive measures to thwart new attacks and predict potential security challenges. Resecurity continues to enhance Context AI, building new successful use cases and applications in collaboration with our esteemed customers, industry partners, and peers.

If you're interested in implementing Context AI in your own application, product, or platform, please do not hesitate to contact us. Resecurity offers flexible licensing models and various ways to integrate Context AI, adding tremendous value to your offerings and solutions. For academia, we provide educational grants and test access to Context AI for research (R&D) and capacity building purposes. Please, contact us via [email protected] to learn more.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit .

