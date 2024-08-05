Charles Dennis' Acclaimed Works 'Balm Of Angels' And 'Hollywood Raj' Made Waves In Times Square

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The "Balm Of Angels" & "Hollywood Raj" featured on Time Square

Book covers of“Balm of Angels” & “Hollywood Raj” by Charles Dennis

Charles Dennis

Charles Dennis' novels "Balm of Angels" & "Hollywood Raj" were showcased in Times Square, highlighting his storytelling in historical fiction and spy thrillers.

TIMES SQUARE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Charles Dennis ' captivating novels, "Balm of Angels " and "Hollywood Raj ", have been featured in the heart of New York City's iconic Times Square. This prestigious recognition showcases Dennis' exceptional storytelling and the novels' unique blend of drama, suspense, and historical intrigue."Balm of Angels" is a profound exploration of personal and professional relationships set against the vibrant theatre scenes of London and New York during the 1940s and 1950s. The novel masterfully weaves together the tumultuous journeys of a group of theatrical luminaries, including Oliver Courtland, Alvin Spiegel, Lydia Hammond, and her son Rye. As their lives intersect and diverge, readers are drawn into a world of love, betrayal, and personal evolution, set against the backdrop of World War II.In "Hollywood Raj", Dennis transports readers to the glamorous backdrop of 1930s Los Angeles, where the allure of Hollywood glamour collides with the shadows of espionage and international intrigue. The story follows Sir Osmond Radford, a former matinee idol and World War I flying ace, as he navigates a treacherous world of Nazi sympathizers, mobsters, and rival spies. Recruited by the British Secret Service, Radford must uncover and report espionage activities while juggling his colorful domestic life.Both novels showcase Dennis' exceptional skill in crafting engaging characters, intricate plots, and historical settings that captivate audiences. The feature in Times Square solidifies Dennis' position as a prominent author of historical fiction and spy thrillers."I am thrilled and honored to see my work showcased in the iconic Times Square," said Charles Dennis in a recent interview. "It's a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring appeal of historical fiction and spy thrillers. I'm grateful to my readers for their support and enthusiasm. I hope this recognition will inspire more readers to discover the magic of 'Balm of Angels' and 'Hollywood Raj'. I'm proud to be a part of the literary community, and I look forward to continuing to craft stories that captivate and inspire. This feature is a dream come true, and I'm savoring every moment of it."With this recognition, Charles Dennis' novels are poised to reach a wider audience, captivating readers with their rich characters, suspenseful plots, and historical depth. For more information about Charles Dennis and his novels, please visit .About the AuthorCharles Dennis, a luminary with a five-decade career in the entertainment industry, is an acclaimed actor, playwright, producer, author, director, and screenwriter. Renowned for his storytelling finesse, he has crafted fourteen novels, including celebrated works like "The Magiker".Beyond writing, Charles excels in acting, playwriting, and filmmaking, earning the Best Actor Award for the movie of his play "King Solomon's Treasure." Based in Shadow Hills, California, with his wife, producer/actress/publisher, Ulrika Vingsbo, Charles resides at El Rancho Del Navitas, surrounded by a lively household of horses, a turtle, a bearded dragon, and their Boston Terriers, Sam and Steve.

