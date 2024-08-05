Heidi Grant Appointed To The Board Of The Space Force Association

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Heidi Grant, SFA Board Member

- SFA CEO and Founder Bill Woolf, Col. USAF (ret.)COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association is proud to announce the appointment of Heidi Grant to its Board of Directors. With many years of dedicated service to the nation, Grant brings an extensive background in strategic roles, particularly in space operations and policy, making her a highly qualified addition to our board.Grant is excited about the opportunity to serve guardians. She explained, "Space Force has a critical global security mission to safeguard communication, navigation, and surveillance systems that are essential for both national defense and international stability." Grant further indicated,“the value of the space domain lies in its pivotal role to advance space technology, foster international collaboration, and maintain strategic advantages essential for both defense and economic interests.”Grant serves as Vice President of Defense Global Growth & Engagement for Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) and serves as a strategic advisor to ensure strong relationships and strategic communications with key stakeholders. Prior to this, Grant was president of Business Development, where she led a team of nearly 500 people in 25 states and 16 countries representing the company's defense, space and government services portfolios.Grant joined Boeing in November 2021 from the U.S. Department of Defense, having served as director, Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), responsible for all DOD security cooperation programs involving defense articles, military training and other defense-related services.Before joining DSCA, Grant was director of Defense Technology Security Administration, responsible for developing and implementing global technology security policies for international transfer of defense-related goods, services and technologies.From 2010 through 2018, Grant served as deputy undersecretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, providing oversight and guidance for international policy and for programs supporting global national security objectives, technology and information disclosure, security assistance, education and training, and cooperative research and development. She also managed the Air Force Foreign Liaison Office and attaché affairs.In 2002, Grant was appointed to the Senior Executive Service and assigned as the first civilian director of resources and analysis for U.S. operations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, and Northeast Africa. Working with senior representatives from 65 countries, she led resource strategy and analysis for operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. She later helped establish U.S. Africa Command as its first director of resources, leading personnel and financial programming that served as the foundation for successful interagency and international partnerships for global security.Grant has a Bachelor of Science in business from Pfeiffer University and a Master of Public Administration in financial management from Troy State University.Bill Woolf, CEO & Executive President of the Space Force Association, remarked,“We are delighted to welcome Heidi Grant to our Board of Directors. Heidi's exceptional expertise in space operations and policy will be crucial in guiding the future direction of the Space Force Association. Heidi's leadership and strategic insight will be indispensable as we support the mission and growth of the United States Space Force.”About the Space Force Association:The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa .

