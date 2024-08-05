Oil Park Development Company (OPDC) And The Helicopter Company (THC) Forge Strategic Partnership To Enhance Visitor Transportation Services At THE RIG.

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Saudi Arabia, Dammam, August, 2024: Oil Park Development Company (OPDC), a wholly owned closed joint stock company of the Public Fund (PIF) responsible for developing THE RIG. project, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Helicopter Company (THC), the Kingdom's leading commercial helicopter operator. This collaboration aims to provide a premium helicopter service for visitors traveling to and from THE RIG., the world's first offshore adventure tourism destination situated in the Arabian Gulf.

The agreement signifies a joint commitment to enhancing Saudi Arabia's tourism and entertainment offerings in line with Saudi Vision 2030, particularly focusing on improving transportation infrastructure and elevating the hospitality sector in the country.

Raed Bakhrji, CEO of OPDC, and Captain Arnaud Martinez, CEO of THC, officially signed the MoU, marking the commencement of a strategic partnership centered on operational excellence and innovative visitor transportation. Under this partnership, THC will leverage its expertise to provide specialized helicopter services characterized by high standards of safety, comfort, and efficiency, thereby significantly enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Raed Bakhrji highlighted the importance of the agreement, expressing,“Our strategic partnership with THC underscores our dedication to providing an exceptional visitor experience. Through the seamless incorporation of premium helicopter transport into THE RIG.'s services, we are not only improving accessibility but also enriching the Kingdom's vibrant tourism sector in alignment with Vision 2030.”

Captain Arnaud Martinez added,“We are thrilled to collaborate with OPDC on this groundbreaking project. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering top-tier helicopter services that meet the highest standards of safety and quality. By integrating our helicopter services with THE RIG, we aim to contribute to the Kingdom's ambitious vision for the future. THC is determined to prove that everything is possible in aviation with the right partner.”

About THE RIG.

THE RIG. is a world-first destination that is redefining adventure tourism. Located 40km from the Arabian Gulf coastline, THE RIG. is being developed by the Oil Park Development Company (OPDC), a closed joint stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. Inspired by offshore oil platforms, this groundbreaking adventure tourism destination celebrates the nation's oil and gas heritage while offering an unparalleled experience for visitors. Spanning over 300,000 square meters, THE RIG. caters to extreme sports enthusiasts and adventure seekers with over 70 unique attractions and activities, including water activities, extreme sports, amusement parks, and indoor entertainment options, such as cinemas and an edutainment platform. It will also feature three hotels, totaling 800 rooms, 11 restaurants, and a world-class marina.