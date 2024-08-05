(MENAFN) In a striking move amid ongoing conflict and tension, the Ukrainian has intensified its campaign against Russian cultural figures by calling for a ban on soprano Anna Netrebko’s international performances. The latest controversy emerged following the announcement that Netrebko is set to star in a production of Puccini’s opera *Tosca* at the Rome Opera on January 14, marking the 125th anniversary of the opera's debut.



Andrey Yermak, Chief of Staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has urged Ukraine's Western allies to prevent Netrebko from performing outside Russia. Yermak criticized the renowned soprano as a “servant of the regime” in Moscow, pointing to her past support for President Vladimir Putin and her visit to Donbass in 2014, a region embroiled in conflict with Ukraine.



“Now it is very important that Russian figures do not have the opportunity to earn money in the civilized world and continue to promote Russian culture to Europe and the West,” Yermak stated. He further asserted that Netrebko should confine her performances to Russia and called on international allies to act against her appearances abroad.



This latest call for cultural isolation comes at a tumultuous time for Ukraine. The Ukrainian military is facing setbacks along the front lines, and President Zelensky recently announced the suspension of all foreign debt payments as part of a broader financial strategy.



Yermak, who has been described by some as the de facto power behind the Ukrainian government, wields significant influence in Kiev. His stance reflects a broader effort to cut ties with Russian cultural figures and reinforce Ukraine's resistance against Russian influence amidst the ongoing conflict.

