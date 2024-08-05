Israeli occupation authorities declare plans to demolish 17 residential properties in Wadi Joz neighborhood of East Jerusalem

(MENAFN) Israeli authorities have recently announced plans to demolish 17 residential properties in the Wadi Joz neighborhood of East Jerusalem. This significant development was highlighted by the Wadi Hilwa Information Center, which cited reports from the Palestinian news agency, Wafa. According to the center, teams from the Israeli municipality, supported by forces, have distributed demolition orders across the area, marking a severe escalation in the ongoing displacement efforts in Jerusalem.



The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) reports that around 70 Palestinian families will be directly affected by these demolition notices. This move is part of a wider pattern of displacement and property destruction that has increasingly targeted various Palestinian neighborhoods in Jerusalem.



The Jerusalem Governorate’s recent findings underscore the scale of the demolitions taking place. In July alone, the governorate documented a total of 76 demolitions across the city. This number includes 10 cases where residents were forced to demolish their own homes and 62 demolitions carried out by Israeli forces. Additionally, four bulldozing operations were conducted by the occupying authorities.



Beyond Wadi Joz, more than 13 additional demolition notices have been issued in other areas of the Jerusalem Governorate. These notices affect locations such as Damascus Gate, Jabal Mukaber, Anata, Shuafat refugee camp, the Al-Bustan neighborhood in Silwan, Kafr Aqab, Hizma, Al-Khunaydiq, and Ras Al-Nader in Beit Anan, which is situated northwest of the city.



In a related development, the Israeli municipality has ordered the demolition of the Wadi Hilwa Center building in Silwan within the next year. The center’s manager, Jawad Siam, has also been fined 20,000 NIS. This decision highlights the mounting pressures faced by Palestinian communities in Jerusalem, amid an intensifying campaign of property destruction and forced displacement that is significantly impacting the local population.

