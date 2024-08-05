Linear Lighting Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The linear lighting market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $21.22 billion in 2023 to $23.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth of the energy efficiency regulations, increasing adoption in commercial spaces, declining LED prices, growing awareness of environmental impact, advancements in smart lighting

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The linear lighting market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $36.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased use of connected lighting systems, growth in the residential segment, rise in demand for tunable white lighting, expansion of applications in horticulture, development of sustainable lighting solutions, increasing focus on health and well-being through lighting

Growth Driver Of The Linear Lighting Market

The rise in the construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the linear lighting market going forward. The construction industry encompasses a wide range of activities involved in the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of buildings, infrastructure, and other physical structures. The rise in the construction industry can be attributed to factors such as population growth, urbanization, infrastructure development, and economic expansion. Construction sites often require adequate lighting for safety and security purposes, especially during nighttime work or in dimly lit areas. Linear lighting solutions, such as temporary LED light towers or string lights, are commonly used to illuminate construction sites, providing consistent and uniform light across the entire area.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the linear lighting market include Eaton Corporation, Signify NV, Osram Licht AG, Acuity Brands Inc., Havells India Ltd., Zumtobel Group AG, AB Fagerhult, Ideal Industries Lighting LLC.

Major companies operating in the linear lighting market are focusing on technological advancements such as a linkable LED to enhance flexibility and ease of installation for various lighting applications. Linkable LED refers to LED lighting fixtures that are designed to be connected together in a series, allowing for seamless integration and easy expansion of lighting systems.

Segments:

1) By Lighting Type: Suspended Linear Lighting, Recessed Linear Lighting, Surface Linear Lighting, Other Lighting Types

2) By Type: Static White, Red, Green, And Blue (RGB), Red, Green, And Blue, White (RGBW), Tunable White, Other Types

3) By Application: Indoor, Outdoor

4) By End-Use: Commercial, Residential

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the linear lighting market in 2023. The regions covered in the linear lighting market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Linear Lighting Market Definition

Linear lighting is a type of lighting design and fixture arrangement where light sources are arranged linearly, typically in straight lines or along elongated structures. Linear lighting systems often consist of linear LED strips, fluorescent tubes, or other linear light sources that are installed in ceilings, walls, or architectural features to provide even illumination along a specific area or surface.

