Aircraft, Uavs, Drones And Artillery: Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region 405 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian forces attacked 12 towns and villages 405 times in the past day. In particular, Kamianske and Novoandriivka came under enemy air strikes.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia City Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He added that 285 UAVs of various modifications attacked Bilenke, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Malynivka and Novodanylivka in the past day. Two MLRS hit Robotyne and Novodanylivka. The enemy made 116 artillery attacks on the territory of Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Preobrazhenka and Levadne.

"We received 10 reports of damage and destruction caused to residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured," emphasized Fedorov.

As reported, warriors from of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine's Kabul 9 special unit destroyed three enemy trucks, an UAZ and an ATV in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA