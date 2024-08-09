Lubinets, Brazilian Parliamentarians Discuss Release Of Ukrainians From Russian Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met with a delegation from the Chamber of Deputies of the National of Brazil and discussed the release of Ukrainian prisoners and citizens illegally deported by Russia.

"The key topic of the meeting was to discuss the implementation of the Peace Formula's paragraph 4. I urged the deputies to support the initiative," Lubinets said in a post on his Telegram account, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the Congress representatives said they would convey the information and proposals of the Ukrainian side to the Brazilian government.

During the meeting, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner addressed each of the three categories of individuals that Ukraine is engaged in the process of returning: deported children, illegally abducted civilians, and prisoners of war.

Additionally, he emphasized Russia's violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

According to Ombudsman, Ukraine has managed to return home 3,405 adults and 866 children who were illegally deported or stayed in Russian-occupied territories. In particular, two priests of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church were recently released from Russian captivity.

Lubinets also reported about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children and cases of sexual violence crimes committed by the invaders.

In turn, Brazilian deputies reported on their visit to the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, which was hit by a Russian missile attack. They said a separate case should be opened concerning this war crime.

Among other things, representatives of the Congress shared their country's experience in searching for missing persons.

The parties also discussed the observance of the rights of the Brazilian community in Ukraine and agreed to further cooperate and maintain contacts.

"In my opinion, such meetings can yield certain results in the future," Lubinets summarized.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets, Telegram