Azercosmos And Botswana's Civil Aviation Authority Forge Strategic Partnership For Satellite Data Services
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Azercosmos, Azerbaijan's space agency, has entered into a
strategic partnership with the Civil Aviation Authority of
Botswana, Azernews reports.
Under this long-term agreement, the Botswana government will
utilize data services provided by the Azerspace-1
telecommunications satellite. This partnership represents the first
time Botswana will receive satellite data services through the
African C-band coverage on Azerspace-1.
Azercosmos currently provides satellite services to nearly half
of the 13 countries in Southern Africa. This collaboration with
Botswana is expected to significantly expand the deployment of
Azerspace satellite services in large-scale data projects across
the region.
MENAFN09082024000195011045ID1108535141
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.