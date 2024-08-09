عربي


Azercosmos And Botswana's Civil Aviation Authority Forge Strategic Partnership For Satellite Data Services

8/9/2024 1:09:35 AM

Azercosmos, Azerbaijan's space agency, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana, Azernews reports.

Under this long-term agreement, the Botswana government will utilize data services provided by the Azerspace-1 telecommunications satellite. This partnership represents the first time Botswana will receive satellite data services through the African C-band coverage on Azerspace-1.

Azercosmos currently provides satellite services to nearly half of the 13 countries in Southern Africa. This collaboration with Botswana is expected to significantly expand the deployment of Azerspace satellite services in large-scale data projects across the region.

AzerNews

