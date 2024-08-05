GAM Implements Safety-Focused Campaign Guidelines Ahead Of Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 5 (Petra) -- As Jordan gears up for the 2024 parliamentary elections, the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) has unveiled a set of rigorous guidelines designed to maintain order and safety during the electoral campaign season.The regulations prohibit candidates from launching their campaigns before the official candidacy period, ensuring a level playing field and reducing visual clutter in the city. Posters and banners are banned from lighting poles and rapid bus routes to prevent public safety hazards.Campaign materials must adhere to a maximum size of five square meters and use lightweight, secure materials to minimize safety risks. Heavy materials such as wood and metal are not allowed. Signs can be strategically placed at intersections and roundabouts, provided they do not obstruct pedestrian walkways or impede traffic views.GAM's guidelines also stipulate that campaign materials must not obscure architectural features of buildings or be attached to trees. Additionally, illuminated signs or those blocking existing signage are prohibited to preserve the city's aesthetic integrity.Political blocs must submit a JOD 1,000 deposit or check, along with a pledge to adhere to these regulations. This deposit will be refunded after the election if all conditions are met. Blocs are required to remove their campaign materials within 72 hours of polls closing to qualify for the refund, pending verification by city officials.Failure to comply with the rules may result in the forfeiture of the deposit, and GAM will charge for removal costs plus a 25 percent administrative fee. These guidelines, aligned with the Advertisement Licensing System No. 143 of 2016 and the 2021 advertisement instructions, aim to balance electoral enthusiasm with urban order.GAM will actively monitor compliance, with enforcement led by regional directors, the City Services Department, and the Professional and Advertising Licensing Department, ensuring that Amman remains both vibrant and orderly throughout the election period.