Workshop Inaugurated To Empower Jordanian Municipalities For Climate Financing

Amman, Aug. 5 (Petra) – The Secretary-General of the of Local Administration for Technical Affairs, Wajdi Dalaeen, and the Director of the Regional Climate and Project for the Middle East and North Africa at Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES), inaugurated on Monday a training workshop aimed at enabling municipalities to access global climate financing for sustainable projects in Jordan.Dalaeen highlighted the ministry's ongoing projects to improve energy efficiency and promote energy. In collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the ministry has replaced traditional street lighting with energy-efficient alternatives, saving JD87 million. Municipalities are also enhancing energy efficiency in buildings and facilities and establishing solar power generation stations.He noted that municipalities are moving towards generating electricity through solar farms. For instance, the Greater Karak Municipality has partnered with the private sector to implement a 4 MW station, with similar projects underway in other municipalities.Sarah Nourin emphasized the role of municipalities in achieving climate justice and mitigating climate change effects. She noted the importance of the workshop in empowering municipalities with plans for climate change adaptation and sustainable energy, enabling them to submit projects to international donors.Dina Kasbi, Director of Regional Climate and Energy Project for the Middle East and North Africa at the FES, pointed out that this workshop follows three previous workshops aimed at enhancing the role of municipalities in climate change and sustainable energy plans. The current workshop seeks to support local governments in Jordan by increasing their capacity to develop sustainable infrastructure projects ready for investment.Hamza Muhairat, Head of the Energy and Climate Department at the Ministry of Local Administration, explained that the two-day workshop provides an overview of global and local financial structures and mechanisms, with a focus on project financing.The workshop aims to equip mayors, decision-makers, and planners in 16 municipalities with the skills to identify resource gaps and plan measures to mitigate and adapt to climate change.