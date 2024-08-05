Nigerian women's basketball team reaches Olympic quarter-finals

(MENAFN) Nigeria’s women’s team made history on Sunday by becoming the first team from the African continent, male or female, to reach the quarter-finals of an Olympic basketball tournament. This groundbreaking achievement was secured with a decisive 79-70 victory over Canada at the Pierre-Mauroy near Lille.



With this win, Nigeria guaranteed a spot among the top three in Group B, while Canada was eliminated from the without recording a single victory.



The Nigerian team demonstrated exceptional performance, particularly in the third quarter, where they outscored the Canadians 23-5. Key players included US-born Ezinne Kalu, who top-scored with 21 points, and Elizabeth Balogun, who contributed 14 points. Their efforts ensured Nigeria's historic advance to the quarter-finals.



The draw for the women's quarter-finals will take place later on Sunday, with the matches scheduled for Wednesday. The knockout stages for both the men's and women's basketball tournaments will be held in Paris, setting the stage for more thrilling and competitive encounters. This milestone not only highlights the skill and determination of the Nigerian team but also represents a significant achievement for African basketball on the global stage.

