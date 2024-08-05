SU-34, Ammo Depot Destroyed As Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia's Morozovsk Airfield - Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An attack by Ukrainian drones on Russia's Morozovsk airfield destroyed a SU-34 and an ammunition warehouse.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Defense Intelligence of Ukrain e.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="DIUkraine/4216" data-width="100%"></script>

"Space reconnaissance data indicate that a Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed as a result of a strike on the aggressor state's Morozovsk airfield in Russia's Rostov region on August 3, 2024. Two more Russian aircraft of the same type were likely damaged by debris - craters from explosions were recorded nearby," the statement said.

In addition, the enemy's aircraft weapons warehouse was destroyed, with extensive areas of scorched earth visible following the secondary explosion of Russian munitions on and around the airfield.

Four technical buildings and two hangars at the Morozovsk airfield, located 265 kilometers from the front line, also sustained damage clearly visible from space.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 3, 2024, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the attack that targeted Russia's Morozovsk airfield and other enemy military targets.