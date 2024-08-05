Samsung foldable phone sales rise due to selfies on Olympic podium

(MENAFN) has experienced a notable increase in foldable phone sales, largely attributed to the popularity of "victory selfies" taken by athletes on the podium during the Paris Olympics. As reported by PA Media, the company, which has been a long-time partner of the Olympics, capitalized on the event by providing podium finishers with its new Galaxy Z Flip 6 to capture their celebratory moments. This strategic move resulted in a 23 percent boost in sales of the Z Flip 6 on July 30, a significant uptick compared to an average Olympic day. The increase in sales is particularly linked to July 29, which was Team GB’s most successful day in terms of medals, suggesting that the enhanced visibility of the event played a key role in driving demand.



Furthermore, Samsung's marketing strategy extended beyond the podium selfies, as the company also distributed a special Olympic edition of the Z Flip 6 to all athletes competing in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. This distribution not only leveraged the high-profile exposure from the Games but also strengthened the brand’s association with major sporting events. By aligning itself with these prominent achievements, Samsung effectively enhanced its visibility and appeal among consumers.



The combination of increased visibility from the Olympic podium selfies and the strategic distribution of special edition phones has significantly driven consumer interest and sales for Samsung's foldable phones. This marketing approach highlights how leveraging major global events can create substantial boosts in product demand and brand engagement.



