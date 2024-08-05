Mol Conducts Workshop On Accounting For Job Seekers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The of Labour (MoL), represented by the Department of Qualifying Skills Development, in collaboration with the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants (QACPA), conducted a on 'Financial Planning and Rules' for Qatari graduates and children of Qatari women, aiming to enhance their accounting skills and prepare them for private sector employment.

The workshop is part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to train the national workforce for employment in private sector companies and institutions, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The goal is to enhance skills of national workforce and increase their participation in the private sector by offering specialised training opportunities for all citizens to enable them to excel in different job roles in the labour market.

The workshop provided Qatari graduates and children of Qatari women studying accounting with training on accounting laws and principles, enhancing their abilities in financial analysis, applying accounting procedures, and documenting financial transactions based on their purpose, description, and timing. Additionally, they were trained on the latest advanced technological systems in modern financial accounting.

The third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 aims to empower citizens to be competitive in the labour market, creating a motivated and skilled national talent pool.

This will help transform the labour market across different economic sectors, contributing to the country's sustainable development.