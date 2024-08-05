Awqaf Ministry Wraps Up First Summer Course Of Al Noor Arabic And Quran Learning Center

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance at the of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has concluded the first summer course programme for students of Al Noor Arabic And Quran Center.

Following the three-week programme, the department honored the first five excelled students, in appreciation for their efforts in accomplishing the prescribed curriculum by memorizing the Holy Qur'an, and to encourage them and all students to excel and make further achievements.

To mark this occasion, general supervisor of Al Noor Arabic And Quran Learning Center, Youssef Hassan Al Hammadi, said the summer course saw the participation of roughly 30 Qatari students affiliated with the center, whose ages were between 8 and 15.

He added that the course was intended to help students invest in vacation time and dedicate most of time to beneficial lessons from the Holy Qur'an, by memorising half a part of it with a rate of two pages per day, in addition to strengthening the aspects of faith, morality, and values among participants, and building their self-capabilities and skills in various educational, cultural, and behavioral aspects.

Throughout the four days of the week from Sunday to Wednesday, the programme was bifurcated into two days to memorize the Holy Qur'an and internalize some of the Quranic concepts that advance students' religious knowledge and imbue them with Islamic values during Sunday and Tuesday.

The programme for the other two days of the week, Monday and Wednesday, included a values-based recreational program, as well as field trips. This was done in collaboration with the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), the Museum of Islamic Art, and Al Andalus schools.

For his part, Educational and Family Supervisor at Al Noor Arabic And Quran Learning Center, Dr. Ahmad Abdulqader Al Farajabi, clarified that the Qatari students participating in the summer course were part of key students of the center who had participated in its permanent programmes, pointing out that a significant number of those students proved their excellence by perfectly memorizing the Holy Qur'an, in addition to learning the Quranic concepts that benefited them in maintaining their adherence to Islamic ethics, along with their commitment to proper conduct.