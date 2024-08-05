Qterminals Marks Handling 10 Million Teus At Hamad Port

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: QTerminals, a leading and terminal operator, has reached a significant milestone by exceeding 10 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) at its flagship facility, Hamad Port, since the start of operations.

This landmark achievement underscores the port's pivotal role in global maritime logistics and its continued growth and success in the industry.

Since starting operations in 2016, Hamad Port has rapidly evolved into a critical hub for international shipping, catering to the needs of all major global lines.

QTerminals' state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional service offerings at Hamad Port have earned the trust of the shipping community, leading to this remarkable accomplishment.

In a statement reflecting on this milestone, Managing Director of Hamad Port, Jesper Pedersen, remarked:“We anticipate that this accomplishment will lead to an increase in both mainline and feeder services in the future, confirming Hamad Port's position as a key player in global maritime logistics. We extend our gratitude to the QTerminals' team for their continuous efforts and outstanding performance, and we look forward to more success in the future.”

Last month, QTerminals celebrated new records at Hamad Port by handling the vessel MSC ELISA XIII and setting a new berth productivity record of 234.26 Berth Moves Per Hour (BMPH), surpassing the previous mark of 220.38 BMPH. It also recorded its highest handled volume in one month ever. As QTerminals celebrates this remarkable achievement, it remains committed to enhancing its services and expanding its capabilities at all its business units across the world.