Bengaluru's CCB Police Inspector Commits Suicide In Bidadi Over Alleged Transfer Issue
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Police Inspector Thimmegowda, who was currently stationed with the Economic Offenses Wing of the Bengaluru Crime Control Bureau (CCB), was found dead by suicide in Bidadi. The incident reportedly occurred in a deserted area, leaving colleagues and locals in shock.
Inspector Thimmegowda, who had been transferred to the CCB from his previous position as the Kumbalgodu Inspector just two months ago, was found to have taken his own life in Biddadi. The circumstances surrounding his death have led to significant distress and speculation among his peers.
The incident unfolded when the inspector was discovered in a desolate area, reportedly having committed suicide by hanging. Thimmegowda's sudden death has raised questions about the pressures and implications of police transfers, especially given his recent move to the Economic Offenses Wing.
