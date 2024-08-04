Rescue Worker Injured While Extinguishing Fire In Odesa Dies In Hospital
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A rescue worker who was injured while extinguishing a fire in the center of Odessa has died in the hospital.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Rescuer from Odesa Volodymyr Aleksandriuk – a 47-year-old senior assistant to the head of the regular shift of the operation and coordination center -- who was injured while extinguishing a fire in the center of Odesa died in the hospital last night. The doctors did everything they could, but it was not possible to save our colleague," the State Emergency Service noted.
On July 30, a large-scale fire broke out in a three-story residential building on Sofiivska Street in the historic center of Odesa. The fire engulfed an area of about 500 square meters.
The fire was extinguished in two hours. Two firefighters from the State Emergency Service and one from the Association of Voluntary Firefighters of Ukraine were injured while putting out the blaze.
