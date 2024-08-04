PSD Calls For Consolidating Culture That Rejects Firing Gunshots On Occasions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 4 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) emphasized the importance of consolidating a culture that rejects the firing of gunshots on occasion, protecting the community by reporting those who fire gunshots, and avoiding occasions that witness such practices.The PSD said that there is a significant decline in practicing this crime, which was the cause of the injury and death of many innocent people, in light of community rejection, public awareness of the extent of its danger, and great cooperation and community partnership to fight and prevent it on various occasions such as weddings, graduation ceremonies, and high school graduation ceremonies.It pointed out that a special number has been allocated on WhatsApp (0790196196) to report gunshot shooters and other wrong practices such as marching convoy-like during occasions, pointing out that messages, photos, and videos can be sent through it, in addition to the 911 emergency phone that can be contacted in all circumstances and times.Since the beginning of this summer, the PSD has launched an awareness plan to curb this phenomenon, and this coincided with security measures to ensure the application of the law to perpetrators of such practices that threaten the lives of safe people, including conducting automated and foot patrols in civilian and military uniforms, taking precautionary measures to prevent their occurrence, and if they occur, dealing with the perpetrators, apprehending them and the weapons used, and submitting them to the judiciary.