(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recently, Austria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece, Italy, Slovakia, and Slovenia formed a coalition of eight EU countries.



They have proposed a bold reassessment of the EU's stance toward Syria, igniting a significant debate.



Advocating for direct dialogues with Assad's , they aim to enhance the EU's influence in the region and significantly amplify the impact of humanitarian efforts



The Syrian conflict erupted in 2011, causing geopolitical shifts and humanitarian crises across borders.



Yet, the Assad maintains power, supported by Russia and Iran, despite international sanctions.



The proposal includes establishing an EU envoy to Syri and reassessing existing sanctions. Additionally, it aims to create conditions that could facilitate the return of Syrian refugees.



This policy shift could significantly alter the EU's geopolitical footprint in the region. By engaging directly, these nations aim to strengthen their position and improve humanitarian outcomes.







However, this move carries risks, potentially deepening internal divisions within the EU. Member states differ on their approach to Assad, which could lead to disagreements.



The United States maintains a firm stance against normalizing ties with the Assad regime. They cite the need for political reforms and compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.



Europe's initiative could redefine its international role, signaling a shift towards independent foreign policy. This move may come at the expense of alignment with US strategies.

Eight EU Countries Pursue an Independent Foreign Policy for Syria

The EU's approach could influence other nations in the Middle East and beyond. Many countries will observe the potentially more conciliatory stance towards a previously shunned regime.



This policy shift has profound implications for EU-US relations and the Middle East's geopolitical landscape. It could also significantly impact humanitarian efforts and refugee return possibilities.



Europe's strategic pivot will undoubtedly shape future European diplomacy and global influence.



The ongoing dialogue will affect millions of Syrians and set precedents for approaching international conflicts.

