Alliance and EXO Clan take Apex Legends by storm at the Esports World Cup on Friday

(MENAFN- worldcupfoundation) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 2 August 2024: Swedish side Alliance and UK outfit EXO Clan topped the Apex Legends Group B table at the Esports World Cup on Friday.

Alliance were the only team to hit more than 100 points in their group, scoring 107, while EXO Clan concluded on 88 at the SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City. The Last Chance series of Apex Legends takes place on Saturday, with the much-awaited finals on Sunday.

In other week five competitions at the largest gaming and esports festival in the world, which features 22 global competitions in 21 leading games and runs until August 25, Rainbow Six Siege gets set for the semi-final stage on Saturday. Team Liquid will be facing w7m esports, while FURIA Esports will go head-to-head against Team BDS. Honor of Kings, meanwhile, features quarter-final action at Boulevard Riyadh City on Saturday.





