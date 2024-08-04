Israel claims it murdered additional Hamas commander in Gaza

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reported the death of a high-ranking Hamas commander following a recent in Gaza. This announcement comes in the wake of the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in a rocket attack in Iran earlier this week.



According to the IDF, Mohammed Deif, the leader of Hamas’ military wing and the group's second-highest official in the Gaza Strip, was killed in an airstrike conducted on July 13 in Khan Yunis, a southern city in Gaza. The IDF initially announced the killing of Rafa Salameh, the head of Hamas forces in Khan Yunis, in the same strike. However, confirmation of Deif's death was delayed until now.



A video released by the IDF on social media purportedly shows a missile hitting a cluster of buildings in Khan Yunis, where Deif was believed to be taking refuge. The strike was part of a broader series of attacks on Khan Yunis on that date, which resulted in significant casualties. According to Gaza’s health ministry, the airstrikes killed at least 90 people and injured up to 300 others.



Hamas has yet to confirm or deny the reported death of Deif. The attack on Khan Yunis, along with other recent developments, underscores the intense and ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

