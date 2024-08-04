EU challenges Hungary over new visa regulations for Russians

(MENAFN) The European Union has requested clarification from Hungary regarding its recent decision to ease visa requirements for Russian and Belarusian nationals. The European Union’s Home Affairs Commissioner, Ylva Johansson, has expressed concerns that this policy change might compromise security across the bloc.



Hungary’s national card system, which offers a fast-track visa process for foreign workers, previously applied only to individuals from Ukraine and Serbia. However, as of July, the scheme has been expanded to include six additional countries, among them Russia and Belarus. This system permits workers to stay in Hungary for up to two years, simplifies work permit requirements, and facilitates the path to permanent residency.



In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Johansson criticized Hungary’s new policy, labeling Russia as a significant security threat and cautioning against the potential risks of relaxed visa access. She emphasized that the European Union must enhance its vigilance rather than diminish it, highlighting concerns that the new visa regulations could allow Russian spies and saboteurs easier entry into the bloc.



Johansson has formally requested an explanation from Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter regarding the rationale behind the visa policy shift. She warned that if the scheme poses a risk to European Union security, the bloc will take appropriate action. In her letter, Johansson acknowledged that while European Union member states have the authority to issue long-term visas and residence permits independently, they must consider the broader security implications for the entire Union.



This development comes amid broader tensions and security concerns within the European Union, reflecting ongoing debates about balancing national autonomy with collective security measures.

MENAFN04082024000045015687ID1108514932