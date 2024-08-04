America positions forces to safeguard Israel

(MENAFN) In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly following the recent assassination of Hamas bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the United States has significantly bolstered its military presence in the region. The United States Defense Department announced on Friday that it is deploying additional naval and air assets to support Israel and counter potential threats from Iran.



The Pentagon has ordered the deployment of more destroyers, cruisers, and an additional fighter squadron to the Middle East. This move is aimed at reinforcing Israel’s defense capabilities and ensuring the security of United States interests in the region. Furthermore, the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group will replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, which has been operating in the area.



The heightened military presence comes in the wake of increased regional instability. The killing of Haniyeh has exacerbated tensions, with both Hamas and Iran blaming Israel for the attack and vowing retaliation. Iran has also accused the United States of complicity, describing it as a “supporter and accomplice” of Israel. Although Israel has not confirmed its involvement in the assassination, it has consistently threatened to target Hamas leadership in retaliation for the group's attacks on Israeli soil.



The United States response includes the deployment of “additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers,” as well as an extra fighter squadron. The Defense Department also stated that it is taking measures to enhance land-based ballistic missile defense readiness. These actions are intended to strengthen defensive capabilities in the face of potential threats from both state and non-state actors in the region.



The increased military posture underscores the United States commitment to supporting its ally Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and the broader regional tensions involving Iran. The situation remains fluid, with the potential for further escalation as various actors respond to the evolving geopolitical dynamics.

MENAFN04082024000045015687ID1108514930