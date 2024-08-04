Trump consents debating Harris on news agency

(MENAFN) In a notable development in the 2024 presidential race, nominee Donald has agreed to a public debate with contender Kamala Harris. The debate, which will be hosted by Fox News, is scheduled for September 4 in Pennsylvania, although the exact venue has yet to be announced.



Trump confirmed his participation in the debate via his Truth Social network on Friday, outlining that the format will be similar to his previous debate with then-President Joe Biden. The former president indicated that the debate will feature a full arena audience, a departure from the more restricted settings of past political debates.



This upcoming debate follows a tumultuous period for the Democratic Party. Trump’s earlier debate with Biden ended poorly for the Democratic candidate, contributing to Biden's eventual decision to withdraw from the presidential race. As a result, the second debate with Biden, initially planned for ABC, was canceled due to Biden's withdrawal and Trump’s legal disputes with the network and its host, George Stephanopoulos, which Trump argued created a "conflict of interest."



Although Harris has not yet formally agreed to the debate terms, she previously expressed her readiness to engage with Trump. Her candidacy was solidified when she secured the Democratic nomination, having been endorsed by Biden. The debate will thus mark a key moment in the 2024 election campaign, providing a high-profile platform for both candidates to present their platforms and engage with voters.



The debate’s outcome could significantly impact the election dynamics as both candidates vie for crucial swing state support and attempt to sway undecided voters in the lead-up to the November election.

