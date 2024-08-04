Maduro claims Musk is launching coup attempt in Venezuela

(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has publicly accused the United States and South African billionaire Elon Musk of attempting to orchestrate a coup in Venezuela, following contentious presidential in the country.



On Sunday, Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) announced that Maduro had won the presidential election, securing over 51percent of the vote with 80percent of the ballots counted. His main rival, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, garnered 44percent of the vote. Despite this, Gonzalez's supporters, including Musk, contested the election results, alleging widespread fraud.



The United States government, under Secretary of State Antony Blinken, officially recognized Gonzalez as the legitimate winner, citing what it described as "overwhelming evidence" of electoral misconduct. Blinken’s stance was seen as a direct challenge to the CNE’s results, which Maduro denounced as an “act of despair” and a deviation from typical US diplomatic practices.



During a press conference in Caracas, Maduro criticized Blinken’s comments and accused the US of trying to destabilize Venezuela. He mocked the United States for claiming to have definitive results from the Venezuelan election and suggested that such actions were indicative of an effort to undermine the country's democratic processes.



Maduro escalated his rhetoric by alleging that the United States government, alongside Elon Musk and Argentine President Javier Milei, were leading a coordinated destabilization effort and plotting a coup against Venezuela. In a dramatic gesture, he also challenged Musk to a personal duel, an offer that further highlighted the intensifying political tensions.



The accusations come amid a backdrop of strained relations between Venezuela and Western nations, and they underscore the ongoing volatility in the country’s political landscape.

