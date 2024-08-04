Amazon Sale 2024: Check Out Top 7 AMAZING Deals On Smart Tvs You Shouldn't Miss

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the top smart TVs on TV sale, featuring unbeatable discounts and top-rated models. Upgrade your home entertainment with these incredible deals, perfect for every budget. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers to enhance your viewing experience.



If you want to replace your outdated LED TV with a new one that uses OLED technology to provide sharper images. This is the ideal moment if you want to increase the size for a more cinematic experience at home or just want to upgrade. This Amazon TV Sale is your opportunity to purchase a high-end smart TV without going over budget. There's something for everyone in this deal, regardless of your interests-movie lovers, sports fans, or gamers.

These TVs, which range from stylish 4K Ultra HD models to those with bright OLED screens, are made to provide an engaging visual experience. To make sure you receive the greatest value for your money, every recommendation in our list has been selected based on factors including performance, user ratings, and the current sale price.

1.

OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro (Black)

A 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV, the OnePlus 65 Q2 Pro. It has a crisp 4K resolution and cutting-edge QLED technology for rich contrast and vivid colours. The TV offers seamless action thanks to its high refresh rate of 120 Hz and supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ for improved picture quality.

Among the many applications available on it is Google TV, which has Netflix and YouTube among its offerings. There is voice help available for the remote control, and the TV supports Wi-Fi, USB, and HDMI among other connectivity choices. In addition to a one-year guarantee, the panel is covered for an extra year.

2.

TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV 55M650MP (Black)

With Quantum Dot technology, the 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV from Toshiba offers breathtaking pictures. It has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatibility for a rich visual experience. Support for voice assistants, VIDAA TV, and well-known streaming applications like Netflix and Prime Video are important smart features.

For seamless gaming, the TV has Game Mode Plus with Auto Low Latency Mode and HDR game mode. It has a bezel-less, svelte design with several connectivity choices, including as Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, and Wi-Fi.

3. Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (65A7H, Silver)

The 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Tornado 2.0 Series Hisense Google TV provides rich audio and eye-catching images. It has a 4K resolution with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for clear details and brilliant colours. Dolby Atmos and a built-in JBL 20W subwoofer improve the sound quality. With Google TV, this TV offers access to a variety of streaming apps, including YouTube and Netflix. It has several connectivity choices, including USB, Wi-Fi, and HDMI. The bezel-free, svelte design gives any area a contemporary feel.

4.

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)

A 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV with cutting-edge capabilities is the TCL 55C61B. With QLED technology, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+, it provides breathtaking graphics. Google TV, which powers the TV, offers a huge selection of applications and entertainment. It sports a sleek, unibody design and a powerful AiPQ Pro Processor.

With ONKYO 2.1 CH audio and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, it produces immersive sound and fluid images. The TV is a flexible option for entertainment because it also has DTS Virtual, hands-free voice control, and a number of eye care functions.

5. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

With a 32-inch LED display, the LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV in Dark Iron Grey provides an engaging visual experience. It offers crisp, fluid images with an HD Ready resolution of 1366x768 and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. With Web OS, the TV has smart capabilities like Office 365, a tiny TV browser, and screen mirroring. For convenient connectivity, it features one USB connector and two HDMI ports. DTS Virtual for improved audio quality and two speakers with a 10W output are features of the sound system.

6.

Vu 189 cm (75 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QMP (Armani Gold) (2022 Model) | Built in 4.1 Speaker

An Armani Gold 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV is called the Vu Masterpiece Glo Series 75QMP. It was introduced in 2022 and has 4.1 integrated speakers and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The TV has settings for the best watching experiences, such as Cinema Mode for movies and Cricket Mode for sports, and it supports a number of streaming services, including Netflix and YouTube. AI Mode improves the quality of images by modifying colours and minimising noise. Essential accessories like a wall mount bracket and remote control are included with the TV.

7.

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA (Rocky Black)

A 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV with cutting-edge capabilities for excellent viewing is the LG 55A3PSA. Its OLED display technology produces brilliant colours and flawless black levels, while its α7 AI 4K Gen6 Processor uses AI upscaling to improve picture quality. For immersive sound and images, the TV has Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos installed. It is compatible with Apple Airplay and supports a number of smart features, including WebOS, AI ThinQ, built-in Alexa, and more. There are USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and HDMI connectivity choices. The flicker-free technology and low-blue light also put the comfort of the eyes first in this design.

