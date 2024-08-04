Demonstrates in Paris express solidarity with Palestine amidst Olympic cycling competition

(MENAFN) On Saturday, protesters in Paris showed their support for Palestine amidst an Olympic cycling road competition. As the cyclists passed through the 20th arrondissement, demonstrators displayed Palestinian flags and wore keffiyehs and scarves, which are significant symbols of Palestinian nationalism. Many protesters chanted "Free Palestine" while dressed in t-shirts bearing the colors of the Palestinian flag.



The French gendarme present at the event requested that the demonstrators remove their Palestinian flags but remained behind the activists throughout the race. In addition to the street protests, hundreds of individuals gathered at Place de la Nation, demanding an end to Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. The protesters carried banners and Palestinian flags and displayed images of children who had been killed in the ongoing conflict.



The conflict has persisted for nearly ten months, with Israel's offensive on Gaza drawing significant international criticism. Since an attack on October 7 by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, more than 39,500 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been killed, and over 91,000 have been injured, according to local health authorities. The Israeli assault has left extensive devastation in Gaza, compounded by a severe blockade restricting access to food, clean water, and medical supplies.



The International Court of Justice has accused Israel of genocide and has called for an immediate halt to its military operations in Rafah, a city where over 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge. Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding a cease-fire, Israel's actions continue to face widespread international condemnation.

