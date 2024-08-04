DIU Shares Video Showing Russian Fortifications, Military Infrastructure Being Destroyed Near Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Near the Sumy region, operators from the International Legion's tactical group Athena of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) destroyed the fortifications and military infrastructure of the Russian invaders.

According to Ukrinform, the DIU reported this on its website and shared a video.

The FPV drones attacked the Russian hideouts, fortifications and military infrastructure, the intelligence officers said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the strike that targeted Russian bombers at the Olenya airfield delayed Russian plans to launch another massive attack on Ukraine for several days.