Iran’s export of technical, engineering services exceeds USD200M in first months YoY

(MENAFN) Iran's export of technical and engineering services surpassed USD200 million in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), marking an 18 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to Mohammadreza Karimzadeh, the director-general of the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)’s Knowledge-Based Products and Technical and Engineering Services Office. This growth underscores a significant rise in the demand for Iran's expertise in various sectors.



The range of exported services includes projects in oil and gas, energy transmission lines, information and communication technology, as well as water and sewage management. These areas reflect Iran's diverse capabilities and its expanding role in international markets.



In April, Reza Haj Karim, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Iran Water Industry Federation, highlighted that Iran had exported USD1.8 billion worth of technical and engineering services over the past two years. He praised the strides made under the administration of former President Ebrahim Raisi, noting that the export of these services has seen substantial progress compared to previous years.



Karim emphasized the potential of domestic knowledge-based companies to further enhance their exports with adequate governmental support. He pointed out that countries such as Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and those in East Asia, which are experiencing higher-than-average economic growth, represent promising markets for Iranian technical and engineering services.



Iran's leadership in the water and electricity industries within the region is evident from its top ranking in the export of related technical and engineering services. This prominence highlights the advanced technical knowledge and capabilities of Iranian specialists and companies. Moreover, Iran has become one of the top five global manufacturers of power plant turbines, a testament to the country's significant advancements in industrial technology since the Islamic Revolution.

MENAFN05082024000045015839ID1108517143