Technical Glitch Behind Sunday's Power Supply Disruption

Amman, Aug. 5 (Petra) -- A malfunction at the Aqaba 400 kV transformer station on Sunday evening led to a brief power disruption across parts of Jordan's electricity grid.The issue arose when an electrical fault at 19:34 in the Ma'an Circuit equipment caused a fire, which necessitated the temporary shutdown of the station to safeguard the system's stability, Director General of the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) Sufyan Bataineh told a meeting last night with the of and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission, Ziad Sa'aideh.The NEPCO's countermeasures, which involve strategic load shedding, were promptly activated to maintain grid integrity. Technical teams, in collaboration with firefighters, rapidly contained the fire and isolated the affected circuit.Restoration of power commenced at 19:39 and concluded by 20:14, as disconnected loads were systematically reconnected with assistance from electricity distribution companies. The swift response minimized the impact on consumers and highlighted the resilience of Jordan's power infrastructure.