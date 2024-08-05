Ancient Artifacts Discovered In Ghor, Afghanistan, Amid Concerns Of Preservation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Officials from Ghor's cultural department have announced the discovery of nine ancient artifacts from the Shaharak district, which have been handed over to the provincial museum's Department of Information and Culture.

Abdul Hai Zaeem, the head of Ghor's Department of Information and Culture, stated that these ancient artifacts, unearthed from the salt mine area of Kotal Guwk in Shaharak district, include a cauldron, frame, and goblet dating back to the Ghurid period.

The head of Ghor's Department of Information and Culture further mentioned that the historical significance and periodization of these ancient artifacts would soon be determined by archaeologists.

It is worth noting that recently, four ancient artifacts were also discovered around the Minaret of Jam in Ghor, which were subsequently handed over to the provincial museum's Department of Information and Culture in the presence of local officials.

These discoveries highlight the ongoing efforts to preserve and study Ghor's rich archaeological heritage, contributing to a deeper understanding of the region's historical legacy.

Preserving and safeguarding these ancient artifacts is crucial not only for understanding Ghor's historical narrative but also for their cultural significance on a global scale.

This comes amid concerns about the smuggling of Afghanistan's artifacts, attributed to inadequate security and transparency in the country.

