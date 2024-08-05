15th International Forum on Iran’s Petrochemical Industry starts in Tehran

(MENAFN) The 15th International Forum on Iran’s Petrochemical Industry (IPF) commenced in Tehran on Sunday, marking a significant event in the petrochemical sector. Organized by the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), the two-day forum is set to feature a diverse range of participants and activities. Over 40 speakers from both Iranian and international backgrounds are slated to address the forum, sharing their expertise and insights on the current trends and future prospects of the petrochemical industry. In addition to these speakers, representatives from 70 domestic and foreign companies will also be present, highlighting the global interest in Iran’s petrochemical sector.



The forum, which operates under the theme of “clean technology,” aims to explore new pathways toward sustainable development in the petrochemical field. This year's event emphasizes the importance of incorporating clean and innovative technologies to advance the industry while ensuring environmental sustainability. To facilitate this goal, the forum includes seven specialized workshops, each designed to delve into specific aspects of petrochemical technology and practice. Additionally, several business promotion sessions are scheduled, providing a platform for networking and potential collaborations between industry stakeholders.



Furthermore, the IPF has allocated space for an exhibition where various companies involved in the petrochemical industry can showcase their products, technologies, and capabilities. This exhibition serves as an opportunity for these companies to demonstrate their advancements and innovations, contributing to the broader discourse on enhancing efficiency and sustainability within the sector. Overall, the forum is set to be a pivotal event, driving discussions and developments that could shape the future of Iran's petrochemical industry.

