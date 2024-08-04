China's Xinjiang sees 103 percent increase in new energy power capacity in first half

(MENAFN) In the first half of this year (H1), Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region experienced a dramatic 103 percent year-on-year increase in its installed new capacity, reflecting the region's significant potential in wind and solar resources. According to recent data from the State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd., Xinjiang added a total of 14.08 million kilowatts (kW) of new energy capacity during this period.



This substantial increase includes 4.28 million kW from wind power and 9.8 million kW from solar power. The region has strategically utilized its abundant natural resources and favorable geographic conditions to enhance its energy security and promote green, low-carbon development. The ongoing efforts aim to establish Xinjiang as a national strategic base for energy resources and to further develop a new type of power system with renewable energy at its core.



To date, Xinjiang has surpassed 80 million kW in installed new energy capacity. Each of the 14 prefecture-level areas within the region now boasts an installed new energy capacity exceeding 1 million kW. Additionally, Xinjiang is home to three major new energy bases, each with a capacity of 10 million kW or more. This progress highlights the region's commitment to increasing the proportion of renewable energy in its energy mix and accelerating the construction of a modern, sustainable power system.

