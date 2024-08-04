The Little Saint Nick Foundation Distributes St. Nick Gift Bags At Cohen's Children's Medical Center's Christmas In July Party

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Long Island, NY July 25th, 2024- The Little Saint Nick Foundation brought the holiday spirit to Cohen's Children's Medical Center during their Christmas in July party. The special event saw the distribution of St. Nick Gift Bags to young patients, brightening their day and bringing joy amidst their medical challenges.



The event was attended by LSNF's founder and CEO, Raymond Mohler, along with the Northeast Executive, Bradley Cooper. Both leaders were deeply moved by the smiles and excitement that filled the room as each child received their St. Nick Gift Bag.



Bradley Cooper shared his thoughts on the experience, stating, "It's always so rewarding to give back to kids in need, but it's even more rewarding to see firsthand the excitement on their faces when you give them a toy!"



Raymond Mohler emphasized the foundation's mission, "At LSNF, we strive to bring moments of happiness to children undergoing medical treatments. This Christmas in July event is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact all year round."



The St. Nick Gift Bags, filled with Squishmallows, Boss card dog games, coloring books, crayons, pop-it toys, and inspiration cards are a hallmark of LSNF's efforts to support and uplift children in hospitals.



About The Little Saint Nick Foundation:

The Little Saint Nick Foundation was founded in 2004 by Raymond Mohler Jr. at age six. Ray was in the hospital and felt fortunate that he was able to leave after eight hours. He decided he wanted to give back to the kids in the hospital who couldn't leave. That was the start of the Little Saint Nick Foundation. This organization helps kids in hospitals deal with their fear and anxiety, while also granting wishes to kids in the community. They do this through their emergency department gift bag program, toy drives, hospital parties, granting wishes, and having local chapters run by Kids, for Kids with the goal of“Kids Inspiring and Helping Kids”. LSNF is in the states of New York, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Georgia, and Texas as well as being in 4 provinces in Canada and Puerto Rico. LSNF is starting to expand across the globe through a youth movement never seen before.

Company :-The Little Saint Nick Foundation

User :- Ciara Gallagher

Email :...

Phone :-516-837-3335

Url :-