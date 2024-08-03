5Th Anniversary Of Art 370 Abrogation: BJP Plans Mega Functions In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning mega functions across Jammu and Kashmir on the 5th anniversary of revocation of abrogation of Article 370 & 35A, which provided the northernmost Himalayan state some special perks and status.

Union for Geology & Mines and party's election Incharge of J&K G Kishan Reddy also arrived in Jammu to chalk out poll preparedness strategy with the party's core group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Party leaders said that the celebrations will span from August 5 to September 15, with several programmes and events scheduled during this period.

“The plan has been cleverly chalked out to merge with the assembly election campaign, which is likely to be held after climination of Shri Amarnath ji yatra, as the full election commission is also scheduled to visit the Union Territory in next few days. According to party sources, senior BJP leaders, including union ministers, will visit the union territory to participate in the festivities,” sources in the BJP said.

Union Minister for Geology & Mines and party's election Incharge of J&K

G Kishan Reddy, Prabhari J&K Tarun Chugh , Seh Prabhari J&K and Prabhari Goa Ashish Sood arrived in Jammu and chaired the party's core group meeting.

Read Also Rajasthan Schools To Commemorate Article 370 Abrogation Oppn Claims Budget Aimed At Pleasing Allies

Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh,

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, MP Lok Sabha Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP Rajya Sabha Gulam Ali Khatana, former Deputy CMs Dr Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta, NJP J&K general secretaries Sunil Sharma, Dr D K Manyal,

and Vibodh Gupta, party vice president, Shakti Parihar, senior leader Devender Singh Rana, party chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi also participated in the meeting.



Speaking to the media, Union Minister K

G Kishan Reddy said,“ Party's meeting to mobilize masses with national wide campaigns like Har Ghar Tringa and Ek Pad Maa Ke Nam is going on and this meeting is also part of this chain”.



He said leaders also deliberate on reaching out to more and more people to communicate the government's schemes. He said party's meetings is routine and upcoming elections also discussed

On celebration of abrogation of Article 370, party's General Secretary and Former MLC Vibodh Gupta,“The celebrations will kick off with 'Ekatma Mahotsav Rally' on August 5, 2024 at Bana Singh Stadium, RS Pura on August 5, where a target of over 50,000 participants has been set, they said, adding that five tricolours (Tirangas) will be unfurled at polling booths across all assembly segments of J&K”.

He added that public rallies will be organised in each of the 90 assembly segments of J&K on August 14. From August 6 to 10, rallies will be held in every district of J&K, featuring senior BJP leaders and union ministers. From August 25 to September 15, public rallies will continue across all assembly segments in J&K, sources said, adding that the J&K BJP unit has been instructed by the Central leadership to ensure that the August 5 celebrations are historic and inclusive.

“August 5, 2019 is a very important day in our lives. On this vital day 5 years back, a historic blunder was corrected and we, the people of Jammu & Kashmir, united completely with the rest of India, and are now able to enjoy all the rights, and the liberties and are progressing on the path of development”, said Vibodh Gupta.

Vibodh Gupta, while addressing the media persons said that on this day,“Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan” mission of the party was fulfilled in letter and spirit. This day essentially granted all the rights to the neglected and the oppressed communities like PoJK displaced, WPRs, Gujjar-Bakerwal, Paharis, OBCs, Valmikis, Gorkhas, which were denied justice for 7 decades. After decisive steps by Modi government, these communities were given citizenship rights, their wards could get admission in professional college, could get government jobs, proprietary rights on lands etc .