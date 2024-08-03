Zelensky: Wagner Troops In Venezuela Example Of Russia's Meddling In Other Countries' Affairs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The presence of mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group in Venezuela is an example of Russia's“shameless meddling” in the affairs of other countries.

That's according to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky , who issued the statement via X, Ukrinform reports.

"Worrying reports of Russian Wagner mercenaries being spotted in Venezuela alongside forces. Wherever these thugs go, they bring death and destabilization," the head of state said.

According to Zelensky, this is a“a clear example of Russia's shameless meddling in other countries' affairs, as well as its usual strategy of sowing chaos around the world”.

Ukraine calls onn authorities not to use force against peaceful protesters

"We see that the people of Venezuela are going through a very difficult time. And the only way out is through peaceful and democratic procedures, not through sending murderers to further exacerbate the situation," Zelensky emphasized.

"We condemn the use of force against peaceful protesters and urge everyone to respect the people's choice. True leaders don't hide from their own people behind mercenaries' backs," the president wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a presidential election held in Venezuela on Sunday saw both incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and main opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez declare victory.

This led to massive rallies of opposition supporters across the country as citizens believe the authorities rigged the election in Maduro's favor.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said the bloc would not recognize the outcome of Venezuela's election until all votes had been counted.

The U.S. administration said it recognized opposition's Gonzalez as winner of the presidential election.

Photo: President's Office