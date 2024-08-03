39,550 Palestinian Civilians Killed In Ongoing Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Palestinian of announced on Saturday that the Israeli committed three massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, leaving 31 deaths and 62 injuries during the past 24 hours. The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 39,550 dead and 91,280 since 7 October 2023.

In a related development, Israeli reported that the heads of Mossad and Shabak have arrived in Cairo, Egypt, for talks on a prisoner exchange deal with the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas). The delegation will discuss security arrangements concerning the Philadelphia Corridor with the head of Egyptian intelligence and military leaders.

On the ground, the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that it targeted two armoured personnel carriers, two bulldozers and an Israeli Merkava tank with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Zalata area east of Rafah in north Gaza. The Qassam Brigades added that its fighters sniped an Israeli soldier with a Ghoul rifle near the eastern cemetery in the city of Rafah.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced that it had shelled a gathering of Israeli soldiers on the supply line in the“Netzarim” axis with several mortar shells.

Moreover, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the military wing of the Fatah Movement, said that it had, in conjunction with the Ansar Brigades, shelled the command and control centre of the Israeli occupation forces in the“Fajjah” military site with a barrage of rockets.