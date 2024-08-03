US Defense Secretary Cancels Plea Deal With 9/11 Suspects

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has canceled the plea deal between military prosecutors and the accused 9/11 plotters.

With the cancellation of this agreement, Khalid Mohammed and his two accomplices may now face the death penalty. Reports indicate that these individuals had previously agreed to confess to their crimes in exchange for life imprisonment.

In a memo addressed to Susan Skelly, the Military Commission officer overseeing the Guantanamo Bay court, Lloyd Austin stated that the high-risk nature of the case necessitated his direct involvement in the decision.

Austin emphasized that Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and his two co-defendants, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak bin Attash and Mustafa Ahmed al-Hawsawi, are not eligible for life imprisonment.

The three men have been held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, since the early 2000s. Michael McCaul, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, expressed his approval of Austin's decision, stating,“I am pleased. If any case warrants the death penalty, it is this one.”

The initial plea deal had angered many survivors of the September 11 attacks. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is accused of masterminding the hijacking and crashing of commercial airplanes into the World Trade Center towers in New York and the Pentagon.

Following the attacks, which resulted in approximately 3,000 deaths, the U.S. sent troops to Afghanistan to target Al-Qaeda leaders, including Osama bin Laden, who was the chief architect of the attacks.

Bin Laden was eventually killed on May 2, 2011, during a special operation by U.S. Navy SEALs in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

The decision to cancel the plea deal reflects the ongoing commitment to justice for the 9/11 victims.

The possibility of the death penalty for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and his co-defendants underscores the gravity of their crimes and the determination of the U.S. legal system to hold them accountable.

As the case progresses, it will continue to evoke strong emotions and discussions about justice and punishment related to one of the most devastating attacks in American history.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram