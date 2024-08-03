Ukraine Strikes Air Base In Rostov Region, Several Russian Oil Depots

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces struck the Morozovsk air base in Russia's Rostov region in the early hours of Saturday, August 3, hitting ammunition warehouses where guided aerial bombs were stored.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

Reports of damage to the enemy's air defense systems and equipment are being clarified.

The operation was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Two Russian bombers were damaged during strike on Olenya airfield - DIU

Ukrainian forces also attacked several oil depots and fuel storage facilities of the Russian invaders in the Belgorod, Kursk, and Rostov regions. At least two tanks with petroleum products were hit and caught fire.

More detailed results of the strikes are being clarified.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / Facebook