Viral Video: Mumbai Model Walks In Towel Under Broad Daylight Netizens React, 'Mood Kharab Kar Diya'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A of a young girl walking in a towel on a Mumbai street has gone viral on social . Digital creator and Myntra Superstar winner Tanumita Ghosh's video, set in Mumbai's Powai area , shows her walking in a pink towel. In the video shared by Ghosh on her Instagram, people can be seen starring at her as she walks from a bus stop to a nearby hotel and sits on a bench.

At one point, she takes onlookers by surprise as she dramatically pulls off the towel which covers her hair and then the one wrapped around her body, unveiling a beautiful neon yellow dress she had worn underneath.

Her post mentioned that the video was not a recent but a throwback video. In her post, she wrote,“Throwback to the time when the people of Mumbai actually went #TaubaTauba seeing me!”





The video has garnered over 13,000 views on Instagram and people have criticised her for her bold prank. However, she has also clarified in the post that the video was a 2019 show where was assigned a particular task.“Guys, just FYI, this video is a part of a show filmed in 2019 and a part of a task. The show was judged by Sonakshi Sinha, Shaleena Nathani & the likes of Manish Malhotra, Dino Morea etc. This was a task in one of the episodes, so please don't take it so seriously! Thank you,” she wrote.

Comments on the viral video

One user wrote,“Urfi Javed ki Choti Bhen”

Another user complimented her and said,“I remember this scene you were my favourite contestant after this episode .. Myntra fashion star season one. the way you style a jacket , I really loved it, it was my favourite season”