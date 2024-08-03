Friendship Day 2024: Pampering To Instant Nutrition - 6 Perfect Gift Options For Your Bff

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The much-awaited Friendship Day is here, and it's time for us to indulge in some fun and frolic with the most special person in our lives - our best friend . At the cost of it being a cliche, it's important to mention that we may not be the ones to choose our family, but a friend is a we create all on our own.

Thus, it is also the time of the year when you must share a memento of your bonding with your BFF. We will not leave you wrecking your brain for the best gifting option. Here are some of the most suitable and useful gifts that you may choose for your best friend this Friendship Day .

1) For the pampered one: Are you friend enough if you don't care for your BFF's personal health and wellness? Amid the ongoing weather, we recommend you gift your partner in crime some pampering with Atulya's skincare range, comprising face wash, face mask, serum, and under-eye cream with Niacinamide. The Vitamin C-infused range of skincare products moisturizes the skin, lightens blemishes, clears blackheads, creates an even tone, and also improves its elasticity.

2) For the gym freak: Is your buddy a gym freak? We have the perfect gifting solution for you – a portable blender that can whip anything healthy and yummy within minutes, even while your friend is busy working on the treadmill. Blendjet 2 is the best in the segment as it prepares in a jiffy everything from healthy smoothies, shakes, and pulverized fruits to the refreshing latte without the need for a power connection.

3) For the one always late: It is about time you told your friend who is always late to buckle up and be on time. What can be better than a smartwatch? Pebble Dome is a unique BT Calling smartwatch with a 1.52” 3D Spherical screen. Named after its pioneering screen shape, the smartwatch is encased in a metal frame oozing elegance and style, thanks to the leather strap. It can be charged wirelessly and functional for up to 4 days. Boasting all the features of a smartwatch, like Voice Assistant, Health Suite, and smart notifications, the timepiece is an asset.

4) For the aroma lover: Airwick Essential Mist is an Automatic Fragrance Mist Diffuser that is a combo of machine and relaxing lavender refill is apt for the person who loves great fragrances. It is a great way to remind the person of you for the coming year. This automatic air freshener can transform your home into heaven, creating a sanctuary of calm. You can choose your favourite fragrance, too, and transform essential oils into mist.

5) For one with a sweet tooth: Who can say no to chocolates? Ferrero Rocher chocolates are the perfect gift for that friend who has a sweet tooth. The best quality chocolates can be savoured anytime, turning a mundane moment into a celebratory one. They can lift up the mood after a bad day or as a sweet treat after dinner. And of course, you will be remembered for a long time for this delicious delight as a gift.

Wearing jewellery personalised with your name, initials, or a word that has significant meaning can be charming for anybody. A vast selection of personalised 925 silver jewellery options is available at GIVA, guaranteed to make you fall in love at first sight. Their range of beautiful pendants, bracelets, and rings can be your pick this Friendship Day for that special person. Customised jewellery is the ideal present, whether you want to wear your name proudly or keep a private note close to your heart.