Vinnytsia Community Transfers FPV Drones, Quadcopters To Ukrainian Defenders

The Interregional Humanitarian Coordination Headquarters reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

"Fifty FPV drones, ten Mavic 3Ts and a thermal imaging monocular were handed over to the defenders from a brigade who have been performing combat missions in the Donetsk sector for a long time," the post reads.

It adds that the defenders are currently protecting the country in the north and, according to one soldier, every drone is very important to them. After all, one FPV hits enemy equipment worth several tens or even hundreds of thousands of U.S. dollars, and a Mavic 3T used as a reconnaissance drone allows the military to detect and effectively destroy the enemy in time.